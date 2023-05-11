Fredrica V. “Freddie” Everett, age 88, of Manhattan, arrived at Heaven’s gate, May 5, 2023, at Stoneybrook Retirement Community in Manhattan. St. Peter is still double checking the arrivals list.
She was born October 3, 1934, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Ferdinand Voiland, Jr. and Cleta G. (Johnson) Voiland. Both were instrumental in nurturing her love of music and wit.
Freddie graduated from Topeka High School in 1952, and then attended the University of Kansas where she wanted to pledge Pi Beta Phi but her mother insisted that she be a Gamma Phi Beta. Being a legacy has its downfalls too. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education in 1956. She was recognized for her scholastic achievements by the Mu Phi Epsilon Honorary Music Sorority.
Upon graduation, she married and fulfilled her life’s dream of having 6 kids. She instilled a strong work ethic to start each day at the crack of dawn either doing laps at the natatorium, delivering papers for The Mercury, or practicing piano. And if one of her children hit a wrong note, she would be sure to yell out “F sharp” from two rooms away in the kitchen. Mom always had a close eye on her kids.
When she found time to relax, she enjoyed playing bridge, puzzles, board games, and singing around the piano.
She taught music at Seven Dolors Grade School and Msgr. Luckey High School for several years prior to working for USD # 383 for 25 years.
Freddie was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. But as she got older, she was more likely to spend her Sundays getting ornery with patrons at The Chef, her favorite breakfast joint that served her favorite food: a sliced-up crab cake Bennie. She was also involved in the community with the DE chapter of P.E.O.
She was preceded in death by one daughter Kimberly Brinton Everett, one sister Marimae McDonald, and one daughter-in-law Amy Everett.
Survivors include five children: Bradford Kenison Everett of Wamego, Alice Brooke Everett Carlson of Mound, MN, William Brian Everett of Kansas City, KS, Fredric Brock Everett of Los Angeles, CA, and Bridget Jean Everett of New York, NY; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
