At the age of 91, Frederick Raymond Freeby Jr. passed away August 31,2020 due to Covid-19 complications at Stormont Vail in Topeka Kansas. Of his immediate family his beloved wife, Janet Ray Freeby, his brother, Ray Freeby, and his sons, Larry and Scott Freeby survive. His wisdom, friendship and smile will be missed by his family, friends and community.
Fred was born in Topeka, Kansas July 27, 1929 to Frederick Raymond Freeby Sr. and Nana Mae Freeby. Fred met Jan during their middle school years in Manhattan. They graduated as sweethearts from Manhattan High School in 1947. They tied the knot on August 7, 1949 and recently celebrated 71 years of marriage as family members shared music and love outside of their window at Homestead Assisted Living Facility in Manhattan, Kansas.
Fred had a long career in sales with various companies, including Gibbs Clothing, Wassberg's Auto, JCPenney, and Waddell & Reed Financial Advisors-from which he retired in 2001. He took great satisfaction in helping families reach their financial goals while enjoying rewarding relationships with his clientele.
Fred was involved in many service organizations including the Rotary Club, Manhattan Shrine Club, the ISIS Shrine in Salina, Jesters Club, the American Legion, and Masons. He was a charter member of the Solar Kiwanis Club of Manhattan and was honored with the title of Kiwanian of the year in a special ceremony held outside his window.
Fred enjoyed many other social activities with cherished friends over the years including golf, playing cards, dancing to big band music with his sweetheart, and attending McCain events. You could often find Fred at his family's events as their number one supporter. Fred's smile was never brighter than when he watched his lovely wife sing at a Blue Valley Memorial United Methodist church service.
Fred could be found on Poyntz Avenue in a variety of activities. His family would "buzz" Poyntz when they went for an evening drive. He participated in many parades driving a "vintage" car or beating his chest as a caged gorilla for the Shriners. He rowed down Poyntz in a boat as a member of the National Guard, helping community members escape the flood waters of 1951.
Fred's love for his family showed in many ways throughout his lifetime. Dad and Grandpa were the names he loved best. From Larry Freeby and Pat (Mallon) came David, his wife Ginger (Straw) and their daughter Emily; and Daniel Freeby. From Scott Freeby and Diane (Sweeney) came Anna, her husband Kent Buys, their sons Milo and Oliver; Claire, her husband Brantley Brooks, their children Maya, Jacob and soon to arrive Bryson Frederick, whose middle name will honor his Great Grandpa's legacy; and Parker Freeby.
Friends may call on Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas on Wednesday, September 9, from Noon to 8pm to view a special video of Fred's life in picture and song. A closed casket, social distancing, and masks will be required. The Freeby Family will not be in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred's honor to the Shriners Hospital or The Blue Valley Memorial United Methodist Church.
A private family gathering and graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10. Friends may virtually view the services on the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home Facebook Live page at 10am. It will also be available for viewing later on their website.
Online condolences can be left for the family through the funeral home website at: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
