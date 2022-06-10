Freddie R. Lamm, son of Mildred Jean (Pfeiffer) and Henry Silas Lamm Jr., was born September 11, 1955, in Boonville, Missouri, and departed life on May 26, 2022, at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas, surrounded by his loving family.
Freddie was raised on a farm outside of Wooldridge, Missouri, until 1976 when his parents retired from farming and moved to Boonville, Missouri. Freddie attended the University of Missouri and earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering. While working at the Kansas State University’s Colby Branch Experiment Station he earned his Doctoral Degree of Agricultural Engineering and subsequently earned his Professional Engineering license.
Freddie was a compassionate person and not only believed but lived a life by Luke 12:48, “For unto whom much is given, much is expected.” This was shown by how he dedicated his efforts to helping others, such as, the College View Baptist Church, Colby After School Program, Thomas County Genesis Food Bank, Jana’s Campaign, and donating proceeds from his published works to farmers. Freddie enjoyed politics and was always up for a lively discussion.
One of Freddie’s proudest moments of 2022, would be completing his 43rd year working at the
Kansas State University Northwest Research-Extension Center. During his time at NWREC, Freddie was always at the cutting edge of irrigation research and contributed to internationally recognized technologies: sub-surface drip irrigation. His contributions were further recognized by his Irrigation Association Man of the Year award and being named a Fellow of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineering.
He leaves to mourn his passing, wife Donna of Colby; children Elaine, Brooklyn, NY,
Henry Silas IV, Naperville, IL; Rachel (Chelston Ketting), stationed at Hurlburt Field, FL and Sarah, Lawrence, KS; siblings Sharon Whitley, Henry Silas III (Gail), and Greg; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Carol.
Services were held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Berean Church, Colby and interment took place at the Dresden Cemetery, Dresden, KS. Memorials may be made to the Genesis Food Bank or the Colby After School Program and sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. For information or to leave condolences visit www.baalmannmortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.