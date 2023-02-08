First Sergeant Freddie Hicks (United States Army, Retired) came into this world destined for greatness on September 12, 1959 in Memphis, Tennessee. Sixty-three years later he peacefully passed into paradise at his resident. Surrounded by his family, on February 1, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas completing his memorable life on earth.
First Sergeant (Retired) Hicks became an active-duty soldier on January 19, 1982 in Jackson, Mississippi and retired on December 31, 2004 on Fort Riley, Kansas. He served his country honorably and with great distinction as an Infantryman for 22 plus gung-ho years having achieved his childhood dream. During his military career, First Sergeant Hicks (Ret.) fought in numerous wars; and served in many duty stations all over the world; and was the recipient of many decorations, medals badges, citations, and campaign ribbons with the highest being the bronze medal.
After First Sergeant Hicks’ honorary military career, Mr. Hicks became a government contractor for the Fort Riley Mission Training Complex. Mr. Hicks exhibiting those same work ethics displayed in the Army ultimately earning him high regards among his coworkers as a civilian employee. During his employment, he held various positions. He excelled in each position. Whenever, a new piece of equipment was introduced to the Mission Training Complex, Mr. Hicks who became the “go-to” guy because he took the initiative to learned every operational function of that piece of equipment. Demonstrating his dedication to his profession. If you were to ask his co-workers what one word they would say about him, it would be “RESPECT” which he too often reciprocated. His work ethics at best is described in Proverbs 22:29: DO YOU SEE A MAN WHO EXCELS IN HIS WORK? HE WILL STAND BEFORE KINGS; HE WILL NOT STAND BEFORE OBSCURE PEOPLE.
Most importantly, First Sergeant Freddie Hicks was an amazing family man!!! He loved providing for and taking care of every family member from the eldest to the youngest. He often would pass on profound wisdom about life and the importance of financial management. He believed in the benefits of getting a good college education. To set the example, he graduated CUM LAUDE from Upper Iowa University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Technology Information Management in 2009.
Preceded in death by his devoted grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Clifton (Stella) Ross and his beloved daughter, Ms. Nekevia Nicole Hicks.
Mr. Hicks leaves to cherish his life an amazing blended family, which includes his wife of twenty-six years, Mrs. Vegina Hicks and former wife of ten years Ms. Dynetta Elaine Gore both of Manhattan, KS. He also leaves his two beloved Aunts: Ms. Mabel Ransfer of Indianola, MS. Beatrice Randle of Dallas, TX; two daughters: CaTera Christie of Montgomery, AL and Ms. Yolanda Greene of Sanford, NC; four sons: Mr. LaMarcus Hicks of Manhattan, KS, and Mr. LaMario (Remy) Hicks of Junction City, KS; Mr. David Gaskins of Raleigh, NC, Mr. Richard (Tia) Gaskins Washington, DC; two sisters: Ms. Mary Lee Hicks and Ms. Rebecca Warren of Memphis, TN; two brothers: Mr. Clinton Ross of Arizona, Tommie Hicks of Milwaukee, WS and fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and his extended family on his wife’s side.
Yes, Mr. Hicks had many accomplishments, but what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul (Mark 8:36). Mr. Hicks made peace with God, (Roman’s 5:1), by repenting and being baptized for the remission of his sins, (Acts 2:38), on December 25, 2022. The LORD then added Mr. Hicks to HIS Church…the Church of CHRIST, (Acts 2:47). Now, Mr. Hicks is resting in the bosom of Abraham, (Luke 16:22).
Mr. Hicks described his baptism experience as being “REFRESHED! (Exodus 31:17).
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Homecoming services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on February 13, 2023 at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, followed by burial with full military honors at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the service arrangements.
