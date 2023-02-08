First Sergeant Freddie Hicks (United States Army, Retired) came into this world destined for greatness on September 12, 1959 in Memphis, Tennessee. Sixty-three years later he peacefully passed into paradise at his resident. Surrounded by his family, on February 1, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas completing his memorable life on earth.

First Sergeant (Retired) Hicks became an active-duty soldier on January 19, 1982 in Jackson, Mississippi and retired on December 31, 2004 on Fort Riley, Kansas. He served his country honorably and with great distinction as an Infantryman for 22 plus gung-ho years having achieved his childhood dream. During his military career, First Sergeant Hicks (Ret.) fought in numerous wars; and served in many duty stations all over the world; and was the recipient of many decorations, medals badges, citations, and campaign ribbons with the highest being the bronze medal.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.