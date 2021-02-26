Fred Williams passed away peacefully on January 19, 2021, after a long battle with cancer and recent complications from COVID-19.
He was a warrior until the end. Fred grew up in Kansas and was a proud alumnus of Kansas State University; however, Columbia, South Carolina, was considered home. Fred loved to travel and had a passion for volunteering and charity work throughout the community. He never met a stranger and dedicated thousands of selfless service hours with his trademark smile. He genuinely engaged with every person he met, asking thoughtful questions and making you feel like the most important person in the room. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Thelma Williams; sister, Patricia “Pat” Zarger, and brother, Roland “Rod” Williams.
He leaves behind many friends and family that loved and cared for him dearly. As he often liked to say, “Make it a Great Day and Keep Smiling”.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Private family inurnment will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502, is handling local arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.