Fred O. Beeler, age 92, of Manhattan, died January 9, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
He was born to Marie (Burkholder) and Andrew Beeler in Junction City in 1928.
Fred attended Junction City schools, graduating from Junction City High School in 1946. After graduation he worked for Mid-Continent Airlines in Kansas City, MO, and Minot, ND. He later graduated from St. Louis University’s Parks College of Aviation and worked at the Westinghouse Gas Turbine Engine facility in Kansas City and Greenville, PA. He later worked for Commercial Union Insurance Company in Kansas City and St. Louis.
On March 25, 1976, in Fairway, Kansas, he was married to Dianne O’Leary.
After retirement from Commercial Union he and Dianne moved to Junction City, KS. Fred worked for several happy years at Home Lumber in Junction City. Fred and Dianne moved to Manhattan in 2000.
Survivors include his wife Dianne of the home; brother-in-law Dennis O’Leary and his wife Karen; two sisters-in-law Deborah O’Leary and LoRee Beeler; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his brother William Beeler, step-sister LaVarne Heyl (Keith), and two brothers-in-law: Michael and Daniel O’Leary.
Cremation is planned with private family services to be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502, is assisting the family with arrangements.
