July 5, 1933 – August 26, 2022

It is with heavy heart that the family of FL Young announce his passing at 89, of Cheney Kansas. He was born in a farmhouse, near Cheney, Kansas, graduated from Kingman High School, attended Kansas State University on a football scholarship, served a couple of years in the United States Army, then went back to college, joined Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, and completed his Dairy Husbandry degree at Kansas State University. FL and Nyla (formally Nyla Arents, of Leonardville, KS) married in 1959. FL was a member of the United Methodist Church, and the Kansas Masonic Lodge, becoming a 33 degree Mason. In his 89 years, he dedicated his life to his family, and cherished his farm and ranch life on the property homesteaded in 1860.

