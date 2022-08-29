It is with heavy heart that the family of FL Young announce his passing at 89, of Cheney Kansas. He was born in a farmhouse, near Cheney, Kansas, graduated from Kingman High School, attended Kansas State University on a football scholarship, served a couple of years in the United States Army, then went back to college, joined Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, and completed his Dairy Husbandry degree at Kansas State University. FL and Nyla (formally Nyla Arents, of Leonardville, KS) married in 1959. FL was a member of the United Methodist Church, and the Kansas Masonic Lodge, becoming a 33 degree Mason. In his 89 years, he dedicated his life to his family, and cherished his farm and ranch life on the property homesteaded in 1860.
FL was outgoing and enjoyed visiting with people. As a partly retired farmer, he enjoyed attending grandchildren’s activities, gardening, and kept 18 head of cattle.
FL was predeceased by his father and mother, daughter Brenda (at age 11); many siblings, being the youngest of 9 children, Leroy Young, May Fansher, Elton Young, Burnita Adair, Ruth Estes, Quentin Young, Wilda ‘Billie’ Conner.
FL is survived by his wife Nyla; sister Betty Hill; daughters Linda (Keith) Thompson of Hutchinson, and Rhonda (Andrew) Burris of Lansing; sons Jason (Anita) Young of Greeley CO, and Bryan Young; grandchildren Leah (Kyle) Perkhun, Kraig (Lindsey) Thompson, Gabriel Young, Carson Young, Kacia Young, Rachel Young, Landon Young, Jaci Burris and Cruz Burris; great grandchild Kody Perkhun.
Funeral services were 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at the Kingman United Methodist Church. Burial was in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made with the Kingman United Methodist Church and sent to Livingston Funeral Home.
