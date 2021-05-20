Frank G. Thompson passed away on May 11, 2021 at his home in Springfield, MO.
He was born on May 30, 1976 to Bonnie J. Thompson of Wamego, KS and Frank M. Thompson of Wabaunsee, KS.
He was preceded in death by his beloved Gigi; grandmother, Edith Golden-Alexander; Grandmother, Gail Thompson and Grandfather, Fern Thompson. He is survived by his husband, mother, father, son and numerous brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Frank’s body will be cremated and there will be a private family inurnment in Wabaunsee, KS at a later date. There will also be a Celebration of Life held in Wamego, KS at a later date. Please send condolences to the family by email at lms2522@gmail.com. Cards can be sent to Frank’s family at 2813 Arbor Dr., Manhattan, KS 66503.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Frank’s name to the Riley County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1202, Manhattan, KS 66505 or by visiting their website at rchsks.org.
