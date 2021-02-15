Frank Delano Meinholdt, 87, of Emporia, Kansas, formerly of Wamego, died Friday, February 12, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 19, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. The family will greet friends prior to the service beginning at 10:30 am. Memorials: Messiah Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
