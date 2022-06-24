Frank Connizzo, Jr., age 86, passed away on June 22, 2022. At the time of his death he was living at Eskaton Village in Roseville, CA.
Frank was born in Hempstead New York, on July 4, 1935. As a young child, the family relocated to Richfield Springs, New York, He graduated from Richfield Springs Central School where he lettered in football, baseball, basketball and wrestling.
After high school graduation, he attended Cortland State University majoring in Physical Education. As a freshman he earned a starting position on the football team.
In November of 1954, he was inducted into the US Army at Fort Dix, NY. Upon completion of basic training, he was sent to medical training school at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX, In April of 1955, Frank was assigned to the Fort Riley Military Hospital working in the Physical Therapy Clinic. While stationed at Fort Riley, he was recruited to play on the football team. He was a starting player on the 1955 and 1956 teams and was appointed head coach for the 1957 season.
In 1956, Frank met his future wife Frances Carol Leonard, who was working at Fort Riley at the time. Frank and Carol were married at the Episcopal Church of the Covenant in Junction City, KS on March 8, 1957. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
In 1959, Frank began a distinguished 37 year career with The Prudential Insurance Company as an agent in Junction City, KS. During his career he held various positions with the company including agent, staff manager, district manager, director of agency development, and business quality consultant for the western home office.
After retirement, Frank accepted a position with the Episcopal Diocese of Kansas as the Planned Giving and Development Officer. He greatly enjoyed the time he spent working with the Episcopal Churches throughout the state. Frank loved the time he spent in service to the Episcopal Church. He served as a Lay Reader, Chalice Bearer, Senior Warden, Junior Warden, and as a member of the Bishop’s Advisory Committee of St. Francis Canterbury House. While living in Wichita, he was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors for Episcopal Social Services Venture house. He also was elected several times as a Delegate to the Episcopal Church General Convention.
Frank resigned his position with the Episcopal Church to join his son Jim as the Marketing Director of Danker Roofing Company. He worked in this position well into his 80’s. During his time with Danker Roofing he enjoyed volunteering at the Chamber of Commerce. He was honored to receive the prestigious Volunteer of the Year Award at the Chamber’s Annual meeting. Service to others through volunteering was a big part of his life. He was active in Jaycees, Kiwanis, Optimist, YMCA and Big Brothers and Sisters.
Frank was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and spent much of his time with his family. He shared his love of sports with his son Jim and they completed many running events together. Frank continued his active lifestyle throughout is life, running his last race at the age of 75. A yearly father and son trip was always important for Frank where they went to baseball games and other sporting events. Another highlight of his life was becoming an ordained minister at the age of 80 in order to officiate his youngest granddaughters wedding.
Frank is survived by his son Jim (Jan) Connizzo, granddaughters, Jamie Connizzo (Steven Perkins), Christin (Ralph) Kearns, Ashley (David) Petersen, great grandchildren, Grace, Jaiden, Davey and Frankie, brother Thomas Cannizzo, sister in law Sandra Cannizzo, nieces Sherri Childs, Tracy Myers, nephews Thomas Jr. Cannizzo, Jeff Cannizzo, and Christopher Cannizzo. He was proceeded in death by his wife Carol Connizzo, parents Frank and Naomi Connizzo, brother William Cannizzo and sister in law Roxy Connizzo.
A private service is being held for immediate family at St. Johns Episcopal Church in Roseville, CA. A public funeral services is scheduled for July 14th at 1pm at St. Pauls’s Episcopal Church 601 Poyntz Ave. Manhattan, KS. 66502. This will be a joint service for both Frank and Carol Connizzo.
For those that desire, in lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations be made in Frank’s honor to St. Pauls’s Episcopal Church. https://donorbox.org/stpaulsmhk?amount=30
