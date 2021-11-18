Frank Beer, Jr. Nov 18, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Frank Beer, Jr., Manhattan, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital in Manhattan. Services are pending with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News K-State men's basketball eases past Omaha 79-64 Boys and Girls Club seeks to demolish house in historic district Former K-State star Erik Kynard awarded gold medal more than 9 years later K-State women to face No. 5 NC State on Friday Mercy Crystal Gala benefitting Ascension Via Christi postponed to 2023 Bishops OK Communion document, avoid direct rebuff to Biden City promotes Keazer to Manhattan Regional Airport director City gives initial approval to Manhattan Development Code Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State student hit by car while walking on campusQB Will Plummer (shoulder) to start for Arizona; RB Tavion Thomas out for UtahTwo more Riley County residents die after testing positive for COVIDMHS bought wolf mascot costume in spring 2020Defense continues to impress in K-State's win over West VirginiaBarry Keoghan kept complaining about Eternals costumeManhattan and Lawrence to rekindle old rivalry in sectional matchupManhattan football's season ends with sectional-round loss to LawrenceI WONDER | Who exactly is required to get vaccinated under the K-State mandate?OUR NEIGHBORS | For USD 383 Foundation director, community service runs in the family Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Notice is hereby given that Unit Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.