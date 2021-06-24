Frances M. Walsh, age 85, of Manhattan, passed away Saturday June 19, 2021 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born on February 1, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Frank R. Meegan Sr. and Elizabeth Helen (Rietsch) Meegan. She graduated from Columbus High School in Columbus, Georgia in 1955. She then attended Kansas State University and graduated with honors in 1958. While at KSU, she was president of the Chi Omega Sorority and served as the Tribunal Attorney-General. In 1961 she earned her law degree from Northwestern University in Chicago.
Fran worked for the Public Guardian of Cook County, Illinois; the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C.; the Central Intelligence Agency in Washington D.C. and Southeast Asia; the U.S. Army Correctional Brigade at Fort Riley; and the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate at Fort Riley, from which she retired in 2004.
On March 22, 1969, she was united in marriage to Richard Walsh, at the Queen of Peace Church in Saigon, South Vietnam. Richard preceded her in death on October 17, 2013.
Fran and Richard were members of the St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan. She enjoyed traveling and most of all spending time with her family.
Fran was preceded in death also by her twin brother Frank R. Meegan Jr. and her sister Shirley Rainsberger.
She is survived by her son, Sean Walsh and his wife Alisha, of Manhattan; her sister-in-law Sharon Meegan; and her grand-dogs Dixxie and Rebbel.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday June 27, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. A Vigil Service will be held following the visitation at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday June 28, 2021 at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2900 Kimball in Manhattan, with Father Frank Coady as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley in Manhattan.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Walsh to the St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
