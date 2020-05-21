Frances J. (Vopat) Claussen passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Ellsworth County Medical Center in Ellsworth, Kansas, at the age of 86. She was born on March 8, 1934 in Rural Lincoln County, Kansas to Joseph G. and Pauline M. (Kral) Vopat.
Frances attended Mt. Ayer School for eight years, and graduated from Wilson High School. Frances started dating Loyal Claussen her senior year. Following graduation, she lived with Harry and Bertha Claussen while Loyal served in the Korean War. During this time she worked at Crown Laundry in Salina.
On May 23, 1955, Frances and Loyal were married and in 1964 they moved to the Laverna Hunter Farm where she lived nearly 50 years before the house burned in 2011.
A new house was constructed on the same site in 2012.
Frances and Loyal had four children: Beverly, Nancy, Brad, and Dawn. They attended and supported many sporting events, music programs, dances, plays, speeches, and activities. Frances’ children think of her as a wonderful mother who was very caring, loving, and always hard-working. House cleaning was always a huge part of her life for over 40 years. She also enjoyed sewing and flowers. She loved doing for others and lived each day to the fullest. Frances was also a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children, Beverly (Larry) Vasko, Nancy (Randy) Peschka, Brad (Dorothy) Claussen, and Dawn (John) Dolezal; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Amber) Peschka, Amy (Scott) Phillips, Kelvi (Karlton) Place, Stacy Vasko, Courtney (Adam) Kramer, Ryan Claussen, Curtis Dolezal, and Colby (Sydney Rugan) Dolezal; 11 great-grandchildren, Lainey, Mallory, and Landon Peschka, Kinly, Kari, and Kaci Place, AJ Kramer, Aubrey Hudson, Logan Kirkbride, Leo Kramer, and Cory Davenport; and brother, Joe (Sheryl) Vopat.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Pauline; husband, Loyal; brother, Richard Vopat; and great-granddaughter, Karaline Place.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at the Wilson City Cemetery. No public visitation will be held. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Frances Claussen Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com
