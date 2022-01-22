Frances Ann Morton of Barefoot Beach, FL and Manhattan, KS passed away on January 10, 2022 at the age of 89 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by loved ones.
She was born May 11, 1932 in Chatham, VA to Chesley J. Taylor and Estelle Emerson Taylor. She is survived by her loyal husband of 65 years, Charles B Morton, daughter Joan E Pittman, grandchildren Ashley E Pittman and Connor Pittman, brother Landon Taylor, sister in law Nancie Motley, brother in law Carlton Morton, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother Jessie Taylor and sister Patsy Jean Wilson.
As a military wife and homemaker Frances had the opportunity to live and travel in Europe and Asia. Cookie, as she was fondly referred to by her grandchildren, displayed her passions of decorating, antique collecting, and shopping in her homes and even opened them up for charity fund raising tours. When not living in the home she helped design and build in Manhattan, KS, she loved to sit on the sunny beach in Florida. She was an avid bridge player for most of her adult life. One of her favorite experiences was going with Charles, and sometimes various family members, to the yearly orthodontic meetings in different parts of the country where they would meet up with friends.
Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery when available as COVID dictates.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to:
1st Presbyterian Church, Bonita Springs (fpcbonita.org) or The American Cancer society (cancer.org)
