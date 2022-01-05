Floyd Madison Nolder, 95, former longtime Manhattan, KS resident and currently Wichita, KS resident, passed away January 2, 2022, at Reflection Living in Wichita. Floyd was born April 23, 1926 in Manhattan, KS to Howard E. and Ida (Langenegger) Nolder. Floyd spent his childhood and early adult years in Manhattan, graduating from Manhattan High School 1944. As a teenager Floyd worked in the family businesses which included a cafe and beverage distribution. Following high school graduation, Floyd enlisted in the United States Army serving a little more than a year at the close of WWII. Floyd married the love of his life Billie Jean Henry, February 24, 1952, in Oklahoma City. Floyd and Billie “Jean” resided in Manhattan from 1952 until relocating to Wichita in 2008 to be closer to their granddaughters. They raised two children while living in Manhattan, Sandra Annett and Ronald Alan. Floyd spent his professional career in construction becoming a partner in Smith, Toothaker and Nolder Construction, building many residential and commercial buildings across Riley and Geary County. Floyd and Jean were active members of the First Christian Church of Manhattan, he was also an active member of the American Legion and BOE. While raising their children they were active in attending both Manhattan High sporting events along with the Manhattan Marlins swim team. Floyd is survived by; brother, Larry (Vicki) Nolder; daughter and son-in-law Sandi and Bo Rader of Wichita; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Nancy Nolder of Newalla, OK; grandchildren, Allie (Matt) Gardner, Mikaela (Josh) Rader-Bisges, Noranne (Tamie) Zimmerman, Rich (Kim) Zimmerman, Eric (Cindy) Zimmerman, Joy (Dan) Matthews, and 10 great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents; sisters Betty and Mary Jean; wife Jean, and infant daughter Patty Lou. There will be no public service or memorial held. Memorial contributions may be made to Phoenix Hospice of Wichita, KS. Arrangements by Downing and Lahey West, condolences for the family may be sent to www.dlwichita.com. Interment will be at a later date in Manhattan, KS.
Latest News
- Wildcats get double-digit win over Oklahoma State
- Parents sue Kansas City fire department after fatal crash
- ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ get new movie ‘and more’ on Paramount+, creator Mike Judge teases
- Health officials say number of COVID patients at Ascension Via Christi at all-time high
- Doyle keeps 'Untamed' conversation going in journal, podcast
- Wamego woman in critical condition after child accidentally shot her
- Jon Stewart flabbergasted by ‘out-of-context nonsense’ over his ‘Harry Potter’ jokes
- Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks
Most Popular
Articles
- K-State guard Markquis Nowell misses Big 12 opener at Oklahoma
- Aggieville finds new location for Little Apple Ball Drop
- K-State routs LSU, 42-20, to win Texas Bowl
- Collin Klein focused on beating LSU, not speculation on becoming Kansas State’s offensive coordinator
- Wamego woman in critical condition after child accidentally shot her
- K-State head coach Bruce Weber, 7 players out versus No. 14 Texas due to COVID-19 protocols
- Former Wildcat named 24th head coach of Butler Community College
- Elise Ann Ballard
- USD 383 to consider return to district-wide mask requirement during special meeting Monday
- Health officials say number of COVID patients at Ascension Via Christi at all-time high
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.