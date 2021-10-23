Floyd Francis Niernberger, 88, passed away on October 5, 2021 in Overland Park, KS. He was born October 3, 1933 in Hays, Kansas and raised in Ellis.
Floyd attended Kansas State University, receiving a BS in Milling Technologies in 1955 and later a MS in Grain Science with a minor is Agricultural Economics in 1966 and finally a PhD in Economics in 1967. He was an instructor at KSU while also working with one of the largest feed companies at the time engaged in the development, production and installation of specialized milling equipment.
In between the BS and MS degrees he was drafted in 1955 and classified as missile operator in the U.S. Army and then in the Army Reserves where he served a total of 6 years.
His love was traveling, and he travelled the world extensively in the 1970’s, 1980’s and into the 1990’s originally for KSU/USAID, then for USDA/USAID during his employment at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and finally during consulting trips for Chemonics/USAID after his retirement in 1995. He continued traveling privately for enjoyment well into his 80’s.
He married Beverly Jane LaFief in 1962 and while living in Manhattan, Kansas they had two children, John (“Lennie”) Niernberger and Carrie Niernberger. In 1978 they moved to Kansas City where John and Carrie still reside.
Floyd will be laid to rest at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley on October 29, 2021 at 1pm. All who knew him are welcome to attend.
