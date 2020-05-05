Floyd Judson “Jean” Dorsey, Jr., 92, of Manhattan, Kansas, formerly of Wabaunsee, died May 2, 2020, at the Via Christi Village. A memorial service will be held at the Via Christie Village and inurnment with military honors at Manhattan Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date. Suggested memorial contributions to Via Christi Village, in care of Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. Online condolences at www.campanellafuneral.com
Latest News
- Riley County stays steady at 55 COVID-19 cases for second day in a row
- Meet The Captains: MHS football names 6 captains for 2020 season
- With camps shut, families face summer in the great indoors
- Mother's Day this year means getting creative from afar
- NCAA accuses Louisville basketball of recruiting violations
- Shula, winningest coach in pro football history, dies at 90
- Colson Whitehead's 'The Nickel Boys' wins Pulitzer Prize
- Journey cancels 2020 tour because of coronavirus pandemic
Most Popular
Articles
- KSHSAA passes amendments for summer activities affected by COVID-19
- Riley County's draft: Full reopening could occur by mid-June
- Local doctor reflects on serving on the coronavirus frontlines in NYC
- Gibbs: Opening of retail stores, limited dine-in eating allowed starting Monday
- K-State announces summer furloughs for 349 workers
- Police arrest Topeka man linked to 2017 rape in Manhattan
- Local restaurants prepare for reopening, some wait for more stability
- Estate of former O'Malley's owner denies negligence allegations in suit
- How Kansas State Athletics is preparing for a fiscal-year budget reduction (w/document)
- Draft of Riley County's approach to lifting social distancing measures
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.