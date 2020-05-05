Floyd Judson “Jean” Dorsey, Jr., 92, of Manhattan, Kansas, formerly of Wabaunsee, died May 2, 2020, at the Via Christi Village. A memorial service will be held at the Via Christie Village and inurnment with military honors at Manhattan Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date. Suggested memorial contributions to Via Christi Village, in care of Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. Online condolences at www.campanellafuneral.com

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.