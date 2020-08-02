Don Huxman was born in Pretty Prairie, Kansas on October 16, 1931 to Arthur Albert Huxman and Ruth Margaret Steinberger.
Don was the youngest of five children. They were raised on a family farm until Arthur died in a farming accident. The children were placed in the Rebekah - Oddfellows Home in Manhattan, Kansas.
Don graduated from Manhattan High School and started at Kansas State University.
Don entered the Air Force in 1953 as a Second Lieutenant and served until 1956; being honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant. After his Air Force Service, Don returned to Kansas State University. While attending, he met and married (08/21/58) his wife of 56 years, Ramona Marie Simon. Don graduated with a degree in Geophysics in 1960.
Don had an opportunity to work in the oil industry, so the family moved to Midland Texas when Don started with Texas Instruments/GSI. The family moved several times, living in Oklahoma City; returning to Midland for many years; then finally moving to Sugar Land, where Don finished his corporate career with Chevron.
Don and Ramona were long time members of the Methodist Church, being active members at St. Luke’s UMC in Midland and at St. Luke’s UMC in Houston. Don and Ramona were passionate K-State Alumni, traveling to several bowl games and supporting all manner of K-State Sports. If any K-State Sports team was playing, you could count on Don cheering them on.
Ramona passed on December 22, 2014.
Don is survived by his brother Norman, his 2 daughters: Sandra Dunbar & Rhonda Kitzberger, granddaughter Emily Marie Dunbar, and grandson, Samuel Joseph Kitzberger.
Don will be interred at the Houston National Cemetery.
