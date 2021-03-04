Florence Fay (Benteman) Kennedy, 77, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021.A graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Good Shepherd Hospice or the Epilepsy Foundation and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home.
