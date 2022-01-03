Firman G. Gladow, 83, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away January 1, 2022, at Wesley Towers Nursing Home, Hutchinson. He was born June 2, 1938, at Manhattan, Kansas, to Herman H. Gladow and Frankie R. Gladow. He attended the first part of Kindergarten at Roosevelt Grade School in Manhattan. He completed Kindergarten and first and second grade at an Elementary school in Beloit, Kansas. He moved to Beloit following his father being drafted in the Navy in 1943. At the end of World War II, the family returned to Manhattan, where Firman G. Gladow completed grade school at Roosevelt Grade School. Firman completed Junior High School and High School at Manhattan Jr. High and High School in 1956. He then graduated from Kansas State University in 1960 and later graduated from Washburn School of Law in 1963. During college he was a member of the United States Naval Reserve and attended officer’s candidate school in New Port, Rhode Island. Firman was discharged in 1963.
On June 18, 1960, he married Raleighta F. Barclay at Manhattan. Firman and Raleighta moved to Lyons, in June of 1963, and started the practice of Law with Arthur C. Hodgson. He continued to practice with Arthur C. Hodgson until 1965, when he opened his own private practice of law. Mr. Gladow continued his practice until 2009, when he retired. During his practice he served as City Attorney for City of Lyons for about 40 years. He also served at times as the City attorney for Chase and Little River, Kansas.
During his professional career Mr. Gladow was active in civic matters, having served as business chairman and drive chairman; and past president of the Lyons United Way; member of Jaycee’s; past president of the Lyons Optimist Club; past president of Lyons Rotary Club; and past president of Lyons Chamber of Commerce. He also served as Scout Master and served on the board of directors for the KANZA Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He also served as chairman of the Salvation Army for some 25 years.
Mr. Gladow was a past member of the American Bar Association, the Kansas Bar Association, The Southwest Kansas Bar Association, and the Rice County Bar Association. He served on the board of directors of the Kansas League of Municipalities. He served on the board of directors of the Kansas City Attorney’s Association, being past treasurer and president of that Association.
He was one of the founders of Rice County Community Foundation, Inc. and has served on the board of directors since 1995. He has served on the board of directors of the Rice County Historical Society. He has been a member and former office holder and president on several occasions of The Kanza Chapter of the Veteran Motor Car Club of America., and various other antique car and tractor organizations.
Mr. Gladow is survived by his wife, Raleighta; his son, David of Larned, Kansas, and his wife Tina and their two sons, Colton and Austin; and his son, Steven of Hutchinson, Kansas and his wife Gena and their two daughters, Ally and Ava and their son Jace; and his sister, Ruth Screen of Manhattan, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Heman and Frankie Gladow; brother, Henry Gladow; and one granddaughter, Emma Leigh Gladow.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with Rev. Robert Friesen officiating. Burial will follow at Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, January 7, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Rice County Community Foundation in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
