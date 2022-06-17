Fern Louise Worthing, 94, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on Thursday (June 16, 2022) at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
Fern was born in a rural home near Louisville to Clifford and Margaret (Schumacher) Julien on April 19, 1928. She married Kenneth Ray Worthing on March 29, 1949 in Wamego. He preceded her in death on December 11, 2003.
She attended local schools in Pottawatomie County and graduated from Wamego High School. She then enrolled at Kansas State University for the summer and received a teaching certificate. She taught one year at Gasser School, a rural Pottawatomie County school, located between Louisville and Flush. Fern then worked at Hallmark in Topeka until her marriage to Kenneth. As a farmer’s wife Fern drove the grain truck, milked the cows, planted a large garden and raised her family. After her children were raised Fern drove a kindergarten route for USD 320.
Fern was a lifelong resident of Pottawatomie County. She was a member of the Louisville United Methodist, a 70 year member of EHU/FCE of Pottawatomie County, and for several years, a leader of the Tannerville 4-H Club located in the community of Laclede, KS.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Cottrell of Wamego; a son, Gordon Worthing and his wife Kim of Lyndon, KS; a daughter in law, Cindy Worthing of Wamego; seven grandchildren, Tambria Pfannenstiel and her husband, Mark, Christina Bruton and her husband, Tim, Sara Middleton and her husband, Ryan, Brian Cottrell, Ross Worthing and his wife, Mindy, Caroline Thomas and her husband, Henry and Francie Worthing with Jamison Tevis; ten great grandchildren, Jenny, Gracie, Chloe, Gavin, Taylor, Trent, Rhia, Atlee, Zahra and Hank; and several nieces and nephews.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; her oldest son, CR Worthing; four sisters, Norma Yonning, Ruth Eichman, Helen Koppenheffer and Dolores Michaelis; and one brother, Dean Julien Funeral services will be held Monday morning at 10:30 in the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego with Rev. Leslye Haller officiating. Burial will be in the Wamego City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home in Wamego.
Memorials may be made to the Wamego Senior Citizens Center and may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
