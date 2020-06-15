Father Carl M. Dekat, 92, of Flush, Kansas, died Sunday, June 14, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Flush, Kansas. The family will greet friends, Wednesday, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at the church. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions to Father Carl Dekat Memorial Fund, to benefit various parishes. Online condolences at www.campanellafuneral.com.
