Faith Roach Aug 15, 2022

Faith Russell Roach, age 96, of Manhattan, died Friday August 12, 2022 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan.She was born on June 6, 1926 in Chanute, Neosho County, Kansas.Complete service and obituary information will be announced at a later date by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502. www.ymlfuneralhome.com
