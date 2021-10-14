Everett Walker Wooledge, 97, longtime Nickerson resident, died October 11, 2021, at Waldron Place in Hutchinson. He was born November 30, 1923, in Sedalia, MO, to Benjamin F. and Ella N. (Sampson) Wooledge.
Everett was a proud graduate of Nickerson High School, graduating in 1941. He served in the United States Army from 1945-1946. Everett retired as Grain Terminal Superintendent at Bunge Corp. after 43 years of service. He was a member of the Grain Elevator and Processing Society and one of the founding members of the Hutchinson chapter. Everett was also a member of V.F.W. Bob Campbell Post #1361, American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68, and Nickerson United Methodist Church. He was honored to participate in the Kansas Honor Flight in 2011.
In 1941, Everett married Mary Patricia 'Pat' Thompson, in McPherson. They shared over 70 years of marriage before her death on March 9, 2013.
He is survived: daughters, Karen Brown and husband Bob of Riley, and Janis Berridge and husband Brad of Nickerson; grandchildren, Dr. Michael Brown and wife Lisa of Muncie, IN, Stacey Mahaffey and husband Scott of Riley, Brent Berridge and wife Sheila of Nickerson, Amy Quillin and husband Ty of Hutchinson; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; stepsister, Barbara Spencer of Hutchinson; and numerous extended family members.
Everett was preceded in death by: his parents, sisters, Mary Switzer, Fern Woodall, and Dorothy Shaff.
Private family graveside service will be held in Wildmead Cemetery, Nickerson, with military honors conducted by Fort Riley Honor Guard.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. The casket will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to Nickerson United Methodist Church or Waldron Place, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 6750l.
