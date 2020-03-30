Everett "Abbie" Shearer, 92, of Frankfort, KS, passed away March 28, 2020 at the Frankfort Community Care Home.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 2 from noon to 8 p.m. at Padden Funeral Chapel in Frankfort.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 3 at the Frankfort City Cemetery. Due to the “Stay-at -Home” mandate we will be broadcasting the service live from the Kinsley Mortuary Facebook page at 2 p.m. Friday. For those who cannot attend please sign Abbie’s online guestbook and leave a condolence.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Frankfort United Methodist Church after the "Stay-at-Home" mandate is over.
Everett was born January 19, 1928 to Edwin and Maye (Forseman) Shearer on the Shearer homestead north of Frankfort. Everett graduated from Frankfort High School in 1946. He married Helen Louise Ladner on December 11, 1949 and were blessed to raise a daughter, Peggy Jo, and a son, John Eugene. Helen preceded Abbie in death on March 18, 2003.
Abbie enlisted in the US Air Force in 1951 during the Korean conflict. He served in the 3521st Maintenance Squadron. He was honorably discharged in 1953 to manage the family farm after his father-in-law suffered a heart attack. In 1956, Abbie and the family moved to Houston, TX where he worked for Metallic Iron until the fall of 1958. Returning to Kansas, he was employed by Georgia-Pacific in Blue Rapids, continuing to farm 160 acres north of Frankfort.
In 1962, he purchased a welding shop in Frankfort and opened up "Abbie's Welding." If you wanted something fixed (from Tonka trucks to plow shares to John Deere combines)....and fixed correctly, you brought it to Abbie's Welding. He retired in 1999, but still continued to be a fix-it man.
Abbie was a 60-year member of the American Legion and the Frankfort United Methodist Church. He also served on the Frankfort Cemetery Board. For the past two years, he resided at the Frankfort Community Care Home where his "There's my girl" brightened everyone's day.
Preceding him in death are his wife, parents (Edwin and Maye), two brothers (John and Lester) and three sisters (Louise Fox, Mae Robinson, Faye Tilley).
Surviving Abbie are his daughter Peggy (Kim) Riley and John (Carol) Shearer of Manhattan; four grandchildren, Jimilee Riley Rempe (Little Elm, TX), Sean Riley (Baton Rouge, LA), Clayton (Maggie) Shearer (Brighton, CO) and Mitchell Shearer (Overland Park, KS); three great-granddaughters, Addyson and Coralie Shearer and Andi Jo Rempe.
The family suggests memorials to the Frankfort United Methodist Church or the Frankfort Community Care Home. Contributions may be sent in care of Padden Funeral Chapel.
