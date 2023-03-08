Evelyn L. Russell, 100, of Manhattan, passed away Sunday morning, March 5th, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. She worked as a supervisor at JC Penny in Manhattan and had worked for insurance companies and steel mills in their offices in Rockport Illinois.
She was the widow of Stanley "Frank" Russell, whom she married at the St John's Lutheran Church at Dallas, TX, on November 23, 1945. On that date, November 23, 1945, the United States stopped rations after World War II. However, sugar rations still existed. Evelyn was born in Union County, South Dakota on October 7, 1922, the daughter of the late Tillie (Erickson) Linton and Edgar Jasper Linton. She was a high school graduate of Sterling, Illinois. Upon graduation from high school, she joined the U.S. Navy and was discharged as a YEO/2nd Class during WW II. Evelyn was a former member of the First Lutheran Church Manhattan where she taught Sunday School and was a former member of the EHU Stardusters.
Evelyn is survived by three daughters, Virginia E Russell, of Manhattan, KS;
Barbara Joann, wife of Michael J. Gassmann, of Manhattan; Larraine K, wife of Randy Blodgett, of Blackhawk, CO; two sons Terry Lee, husband of Debbie Russell, of Savannah, Texas; Robert E Russell, of Manhattan, KS. Evelyn is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Janeva I Steger; sons Stanley Pat Russell; David John Russell: sisters, Doris Clark and Mary Jane Baer and brother. Harold Linton,
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 10th at the Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation, 1317 W. Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 9th at the funeral home. Burial will be next to her husband at the Sunrise Cemetery following the service. The family requests any donations be directed to the choice of the donors.
For more information or to send an online condolence visit the funeral home website at www.irvinparkview.com
