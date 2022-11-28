Evelyn Y. Richardson, age 91, died November 23, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
She was born December 11, 1930, in the Council Grove Hospital in Council Grove, Kansas, the daughter of Jim and Edna (Albin) Veal. Evelyn spent her ‘growing up years’ in Morris County.
She was a junior in high school at Wilsey, Kansas when she met her future husband Jug, after he returned from World War II. She was married to William “Jug” Richardson, Jr. on September 2, 1950, in Wilsey, KS. They lived in Wilsey until moving to Manhattan in 2005. He preceded her in death on December 31, 2021, after 71 years of marriage.
After graduating Wilsey high school, she attended Emporia State Teachers college receiving her BS and Master’s Degree in Education. Evelyn retired after teaching 30 years in Morris County, in Wilsey Grade School.
Her hobbies were grandchildren, baking pies, gardening, flowers and thrift shops.
They wintered in South Padre Island, TX and Southern California after retiring.
She was a member of the Wilsey Christian Church and Eastern Star.
Survivors include her three daughters: Diane Haddock of Denver, Colorado, Denise Klimek and her husband Ed of Manhattan, and Pam Smith and her husband Gary of Wilsey, KS; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and one sister Marjorie Gose of Wichita, KS.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her sister Neva Parks.
Cremation is planned with a Celebration of her life to be held at a later date.
