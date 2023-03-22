Evelyn Aileen Collins Lady, aged 94, passed away peacefully at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS following complications from COVID-19. Evelyn was born in Sistersville, WV on April 12, 1928 to Harry Dale Collins and Georgia M. Schaerffe Collins. She met her husband, Clyde Franklin Lady, when she was in high school and they were married on June 11, 1948 in Ashland, KY. She lived most of her life in Moundsville, WV where they raised their daughters. Evelyn worked in the accounting departments of various chemical plants lining the Ohio River for most of her career. Her last job was with the Marshall County Public Library.
Evelyn found joy in life’s simple pleasures – a walk through the woods on a fall day, watching a glorious sunset, nights around a campfire. Through fifty-five years of marriage, she and her husband loved dancing and listening to jazz, fishing and camping in the mountains, and traveling in their motorhome. In later years, she enjoyed traveling to Scotland, Austria, and Hawaii and visiting with her family in Washington DC, Kentucky, and Kansas. She moved to Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan, KS in 2014 to be near family and enjoyed being part of the Meadowlark community with her neighbors in independent living and later in Tinklin Pointe.
Evelyn will be missed by her many friends and family. She is survived by her daughters – Lynn Lady Carlin (John Carlin) of Manhattan, KS and Kimberly Lady Smith (Bruce Smith) of Frankfort, KY, a grand-daughter, Bethany Lady Smith, and her Carlin family; David Carlin (John Nguyen), Lisa Carlin (Seemesh Anandan) and three great-grandchildren – Nikki Anandan, Joe Carlin-Nguyen, and Jack Carlin-Nguyen.
In lieu of flowers. memorial gifts may be made to the Meadowlark Hills Foundation in support of Tinklin Pointe or to the Greenlawn Cemetery Fund, 389 Middle Grave Creek Road, Moundsville, WV 26041. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
The family thanks the many caring staff and nurses at Meadowlark Hills, Tinklin Pointe, and the Good Shepherd Hospice House who supported Evelyn and her family over the past weeks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.