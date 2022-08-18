Evans (Irwin) Phillips, 80, of Manhattan, and formerly of Queens, New York, passed away on Friday, August 5th, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital in Manhattan. He was an Independent Electrical Contractor in Brooklyn, NY, and Manhattan.

Evans was born in Arouca, Trinidad on June 1, 1942, a son of the late John and Pearl (Yearwood) Phillips. He was the husband of Pearl Cynthia Mills. They were married on July 21st, 1998, in Brooklyn, NY. and she survives in the home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.