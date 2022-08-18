Evans (Irwin) Phillips, 80, of Manhattan, and formerly of Queens, New York, passed away on Friday, August 5th, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital in Manhattan. He was an Independent Electrical Contractor in Brooklyn, NY, and Manhattan.
Evans was born in Arouca, Trinidad on June 1, 1942, a son of the late John and Pearl (Yearwood) Phillips. He was the husband of Pearl Cynthia Mills. They were married on July 21st, 1998, in Brooklyn, NY. and she survives in the home.
Evans is survived by seven daughters, Daunia Phillips, of Brooklyn, NY; Genevieve Simmons, of Parkland, FL; Maria Shorter, of Manhattan KS, Josanne Archibald, of Dumont, NJ; Ashley Campbell, of Arima Trinidad; Pearl Phillips, of Arima Trinidad; Kristie Phillips, of San Fernando Trinidad; and a son, Dwayne Phillips, of San Fernando Trinidad. Also, surviving are twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Elton Phillips, and Peter Phillips, and eight sisters: Annette Osborne, Judith Bingham, Ester Dwyer, Audrey Jackman, Marleen Phillips, Patricia Hutchinson, Wendy Phillips, and Paula Wordsworth. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Lynette Dalrymple, and daughter Devon (Perdy) Phillips.
The viewing will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, August 17th followed by the Homegoing service at 12:00 PM at the Temple Of Peace, 330 Sunset in Manhattan, with Pastor T. M. Johnson Jr. officiating. A burial procession will follow the service to Sunrise Cemetery. The repast will precede the internment at the Temple Of Peace.
