Eva M. Flower, age 103, passed away July 10, at Blue Rapids Senior Living in Blue Rapids. Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Sunday, with visitation between 6:00 and 8:00 pm, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Graveside Services are at 10:00 am, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Fairmont Cemetery in Blue Rapids, with Pastor Troy Bowers officiating. Burial is at Fairmont Cemetery in Blue Rapids. www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.