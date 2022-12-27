Eugene George Helget passed away December 24, 2022 at the Ascension Living Via Christi Village in Manhattan. Eugene was born on September 19, 1929 to Albert Edward and Ella Frances (Platz) Helget in Manhattan.
Eugene graduated from high school at the Sacred Heart Academy in 1947. He attended Kansas State University for 3 ½ years. Eugene then entered the United States Air Force and served from March of 1951 until March of 1954. He then went back to KSU and graduated in 1955 with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Business Administration. Eugene was employed with the U.S. Postal Service for over 25 years and retired in October of 1994.
Eugene was a devout Catholic. He attended and served in many capacities at the St. Prick Parish in Kansas City, Kansas. He was a fun, kind, loving and giving man. He will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis A. Helget, his sister, Delores (Dodi) Frost; his brother-in-law, Jim Frost and sister-in-law, Virginia Helget.
Survivors include his brother Bernard Helget and also hi many nieces, nephews, and also his special friend Virginia Hernandez.
A Vigil service will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday December 31, 2022 at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday December 31, 2022 at the church following the Vigil. Interment with military honors will follow at the Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions are suggested in memory of Eugene to the St. Patrick Parish in Kansas City. Contributions may ne sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
