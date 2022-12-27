Eugene George Helget passed away December 24, 2022 at the Ascension Living Via Christi Village in Manhattan. Eugene was born on September 19, 1929 to Albert Edward and Ella Frances (Platz) Helget in Manhattan.

Eugene graduated from high school at the Sacred Heart Academy in 1947. He attended Kansas State University for 3 ½ years. Eugene then entered the United States Air Force and served from March of 1951 until March of 1954. He then went back to KSU and graduated in 1955 with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Business Administration. Eugene was employed with the U.S. Postal Service for over 25 years and retired in October of 1994.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.