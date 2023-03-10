Eugene Chepil of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on March 2, 2023, at age 82 of natural causes. He was born on August 6, 1940, the youngest of three children in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Dr. William and Jean Chepil.

His family came to Manhattan, Kansas, in 1948, where he attended Bluemont School and Manhattan Junior and Senior High Schools. He graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Architecture and practiced his profession in Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma. He became an American citizen in 1953 and served in the Kansas National Guard.

