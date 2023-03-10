Eugene Chepil of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on March 2, 2023, at age 82 of natural causes. He was born on August 6, 1940, the youngest of three children in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Dr. William and Jean Chepil.
His family came to Manhattan, Kansas, in 1948, where he attended Bluemont School and Manhattan Junior and Senior High Schools. He graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Architecture and practiced his profession in Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma. He became an American citizen in 1953 and served in the Kansas National Guard.
Eugene was predeceased by his parents Dr. William and Jean Chepil, his brother John Chepil, his former wife Darlene Stites Chepil and his wife Angie Chepil. He is survived by his son Christopher Chepil of Dallas, Texas; his daughter Yolanda Long (Greg) of Strasburg, North Dakota; his granddaughter Ashton Tanner; his sister Lida Schmidt of Leawood, Kansas; and many beloved Canadian cousins.
He wished to be cremated and his ashes scattered near his favorite site at Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area in Washington State. Eugene was a Christian and a kind, caring and decent man who will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends. If someone wishes to honor his memory, the family appreciates them donating to their favorite charity in Eugene’s name or planting a tree.
