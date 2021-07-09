Ethel Dolores Hurtig Gowdy was born on September 23, 1932 in Delphos, Kansas. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Lansing, Kansas. Her father was Alfred Frank Hurtig of Delphos, Kansas and her mother was Vida Lillian Durst, also of Delphos, Kansas.
She grew up and worked helping her mother on her parents’ wheat and cattle farm. As a 9-year old
she survived the tornado of May 31, 1942 with her family in their storm shelter. She attended Delphos (KS) High School where she graduated in the class of 1950. There she met and became friends with Kenneth King Gowdy, who eventually became her husband. He worked for her father in the summers during wheat harvest on a custom combining crew. Dolores attended Kansas State College (now University) from 1950-1954 receiving her B.A. degree in Home Economics and during her life she filled her home with her talents. She was also a member of the Sigma Chi sorority.
Dolores and Kenneth were married in the Methodist Church in Delphos, Kansas on August 24,
1952. They became the loving parents of four children: John David, Elizabeth Ann, Michael King, and Mark Alan. Family time took a priority and holidays we were often spent with relatives, as well as regular summer vacations to Colorado. After their children we were grown, Ken & Dolores enjoyed traveling together, especially to Vancouver, British Columbia and to Ireland. They also collected many antiques.
Dolores spent many years as a Girl Scout Leader in Manhattan, Kansas and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She loved to quilt and to bake. She also enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. Her favorite times and memories were made on holidays and visits gathering with her family and relatives. As a devoted and beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by two sons, David (Norlene) and Mark. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth, her brothers William Hurtig and Armon Hurtig, her son Michael, and her daughter Elizabeth. She has eleven grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held for family and friends at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502 on Thursday evening, July 15th from 6:00 - 7:30 pm.
A private memorial service and burial will be held at the Delphos Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon, July 16th; Highway K 41, Delphos, KS 67436.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Child Liberation Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
