Ethan Darrel Leo Johnson, age 29 of Manhattan, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on January 4, 1991 in Belleville, the son of Daren Lee and Jennifer Leigh (Garst) Johnson. He was baptized in the Calvary Baptist Church in Beloit.
He worked as a plumber for CMW Construction and attended Harvest Baptist Church in Manhattan. He enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, hunting, trap shooting, Kansas State sports and attending the 305 Sprint Nationals in Belleville.
He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Maiorana of Manhattan; his father, Daren Johnson and wife Lisa of Concordia; two sisters, Sheridan Johnson of Manhattan and Ashleigh Thomas of Scandia; three brothers, Samuel Maiorana of Manhattan, Jordan Maiorana of Leonardville and Cole Thomas of Concordia and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leo Johnson, Virginia Johnson, Jan Johnson, Darrell Garst and Carrol Garst and his step father, Anthony Maiorana.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor David VanBebber officiating. Ethan’s service will be recorded and a link will be added to the funeral home website shortly after the service concludes for anyone that is unable to attend.
Inurnment will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Riverview Cemetery in Scandia.
Memorials have been established for the Ethan Johnson Memorial Fund and may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.