Esther L. Spradling, 88, of Wamego, Kansas, on January 11, 2021. Esther was a homemaker and an artist and author. Esther married Donald L. Spradling, he survives. A Celebration of Esther’s Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home.
