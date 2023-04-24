Ernie Drew “Mr. K-State” Barrett, a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed a basketball career with the Boston Celtics and dedicated more than seven decades of his life to Kansas State University, died Friday, April 21, 2023 surrounded by his family in Manhattan, Kansas. Barrett was 93.
Barrett was born on August 27, 1929 in Pratt, Kansas, although he called Wellington his hometown. The son of Ernie Walker and Ruby Kate, his father worked for the Santa Fe Railroad.
Although Barrett played football and basketball, basketball was his passion. Barrett honed his basketball skills in the school gymnasium under Coaches Cade Suran and John Floyd and on the goal his father put up for him in their backyard.
Barrett led Wellington High School to a 21-4 record and its lone state basketball championship in 1947. An All-State basketball player, Barrett credited Floyd for much of his success as a basketball player. “He was the person who taught me the fundamentals and the one who really helped me to improve my shooting,” Barrett said. “I probably wouldn’t have made it as a college player if Coach Floyd hadn’t worked with me on my outside shooting.”
Although his high school basketball conquests elicited interest from Phog Allen and Henry Iba, Barrett chose to play at K-State for Jack Gardner and Tex Winter, both now in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, during a legendary career in which he captained the 1950-51 team that opened one of America’s most remarkable arenas, Ahearn Field House. Barrett earned 1951 Consensus Second-Team All-American and helped Kansas State to the Big 7 Conference title before staging a remarkable NCAA Tournament run. Following wins over No. 12 Arizona, No. 11 BYU and No. 24 Oklahoma A&M, the Wildcats earned a berth in the 1951 National Championship Game and finished with a 25-4 overall record.
“I was very fortunate to have those coaches as a freshman,” Barrett said. “They had me practice every day, and Coach Winter even had me play against him. He taught me to be quick.”
Barrett joined the Kansas Beta Chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon his last year of school. He met and later wed Bonnie Frommer on October 24, 1951. They were married for 72 years. Bonnie served as the steady rock by Barrett’s side.
Known for his silky-smooth shooting touch that helped him to average double figures in points as both a junior and senior, Barrett was named the Most Valuable Player in the East/West All-Star Game in Chicago following his senior season. Barrett credited Gardner and Winter for instilling discipline and preparing him for a professional basketball career. Later, Barrett was named to K-State’s All-Century Team and was one of the first three Wildcats to have their jersey retired.
However, Barrett was a dedicated student as well, serving as a member of the Blue Key honorary. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education in 1951.
Barrett was the No. 7 overall pick in the 1951 NBA Draft by head coach Red Auerbach and the Boston Celtics. However, he put his professional basketball career on hold for two years. As a member of the K-State ROTC, he served a two-year obligation in the Air Force and stayed as a lieutenant until 1953. After his service, he played one year for the Celtics, then sat out one year while pursuing a coaching career, then he rejoined the Celtics by the request of Auerbach, sharing the same backcourt as Bob Cousy. Barrett, a 6-foot-3 guard/forward, scored 641 points and added 343 rebounds and 229 assists over his NBA career. He also played against the Harlem Globetrotters. He remained close friends with Cousy after his retirement from the Celtics.
Barrett returned to Manhattan, Kansas, as assistant alumni secretary in 1955, and he earned his master’s degree in journalism in 1956. He became assistant coach under Winter in 1959 while also being in charge of Wildcat booster activities. In 1961, Barrett joined the athletics staff as assistant athletic director in charge of fundraising and promotions.
Famous for his powerful handshakes, ever-present smile and engaging personality, Barrett spearheaded fundraising campaigns for KSU Stadium, the athletic dormitory, synthetic turf on the football field (raising $300,000 in a two-month period) and the R.V. Christian Track and Field Complex.
K-State President James McCain bestowed upon Barrett the title of “Mr. K-State” and Barrett was promoted to K-State’s fifth athletic director in May 1969, becoming the first Kansas-born athlete to lead K-State’s athletic program, and he gained tremendous popularity during his seven years in that position.
“It was one of the most outstanding positions I had in the world of intercollegiate athletics,” Barrett said. “I enjoyed the opportunity to make decisions that needed to be made.”
He led fund-raising efforts for a number of projects, including continued enhancements to KSU Stadium, the construction of the Vanier Football Complex, and K-State athletic dormitory. Barrett also began laying the fund-raising foundation for what would eventually be Bramlage Coliseum. Among his other contributions as athletic director, Barrett hired Hall of Fame basketball coach Jack Hartman.
Barrett entered the private sector in 1976 to become vice president of marketing for Chief Drilling in Wichita, but returned to K-State in 1988 as fund-raising consultant in the athletic department’s portion of the Essential Edge Campaign, a university-wide project with a goal of raising $100 million, including $15 million for the athletics department.
In 1991, Barrett resumed full-time duties at K-State as the athletic department’s director of development. Over the next 16 years he played a key role in reshaping the landscape of K-State’s facilities and helped secure funds for the Dev Nelson Press Box, the expansion of KSU Stadium, the indoor football facility, the Academic Learning Center, Tointon Family Stadium, the R.V. Christian Track, Colbert Hills Golf Course and Vanier Football Complex.
A believer in a firm handshake and handwritten notes, Barrett received many honors during his athletics career and is a member of both the state of Kansas Sports Hall of Fame and the Kansas State Athletics Hall of Fame. In 1999, Kansas State erected a statue of “Mr. K-State” in front of Bramlage Coliseum as a testament to his contributions to Wildcat athletics. K-State retired his No. 22 jersey at Bramlage Coliseum in 2005. He retired as Director of Development on June 30, 2007, ending nearly six decades of service to the university as a student-athlete, coach and administrator. In 2014, Barrett was presented with the Outstanding Alumni Award by The Blue Key Honor Society.
Barrett’s passions included fishing in his free time and enjoyed time in his Tuttle Creek Lake cabin with family and friends during spring and summer weekends.
The Barretts remained avid supporters of K-State and its athletic programs during retirement. They attended K-State football and basketball home games every year through the 2022-23 season.
Barrett is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Duane. Barrett is survived by wife Bonnie of Manhattan, son Brad of Manhattan, and grandson Ryan and wife Lauren (and a great-grandchild on the way) of Wichita.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at Bramlage Coliseum with a reception to follow in the Shamrock Zone. The service and reception are open to the public. A private interment will be held at Sunrise Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Via Christi Village and Interim HealthCare and Hospice. Funeral home arrangements by Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a memorial for Barrett that has been established at the Kansas State University Foundation with donations benefitting the Ernie and Bonnie Barrett Family Men’s Basketball Scholarship. Contributions may be sent to: KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, KS 66502, please indicate fund M47447. To make a gift online, go to http://ksufoundation.org/give/barrett.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502 is assisting the family with the service arrangements. ymlfuneralhome.com
