Ernestine F. (Eilert) Mick was born January 18, 1923 in Osborne, Kansas, the third of nine children born to Ted and Leah Mick. She died Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Manhattan, Kansas at the age of 99. She went to country grade school, and later graduated from Osborne High School in 1941. She worked at the Telephone Office in Salina for about a year before moving to California. She married Harold Eilert on January 14, 1943 in Ocean Beach, California. Ten children were born to this union. Harold had been drafted into the army and was stationed overseas, so Ernestine, who was with child, moved to Tipton, where she lived with her Grandma Kleeman. When Harold returned from war, they settled in a home on the west side of Beloit. In 1955, they were able to trade their home and some cash to buy a farm north of Beloit. While Harold farmed with his brother Paul, Ernestine ran a dairy business, selling milk by the gallon to customers from town. Harold passed away suddenly in 1969, and Ernestine sold the dairy cattle and moved back to town. In 1977, she married Frowin Mick and lived near Downs, helping him on the farm and raising lots of produce in her amazing, large garden. When Frowin died in 2002, she returned to Beloit, where she lived many years enjoying her church, volunteering, and playing cards and dominoes with her many friends and family. Faith and prayer have always been very important, and her family has been blessed by her saying many rosaries dedicated to any one in need of prayer. She moved to Manhattan in 2018 to live with her daughter and son-in-law, followed by time residing at the Resident Care Center in Beloit, then her final year back in Manhattan under the loving care of her daughter. Ernestine was a member of the St. John’s Ladies Guild, Legion of Mary, and the VFW Auxiliary. She also volunteered at the Hospital Gift Shop, Food Pantry, and led the rosary at the Resident Care Center for many years. In addition to her husband, Harold and Frowin, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Jim and Melvin; and her son-in-law, Michael Marks. Ernestine is survived by her children, Steve and wife Sandy Eilert of Sedgwick, John and wife Sharon Eilert of Beloit, Larry and wife Karen Eilert of Wichita, Jan Marks and husband Bob Bramhall of Manhattan, Becky Braley and husband Bill of Manhattan, Marti McElroy and husband Wayne of Randall, Judy Tracy and husband Bob of Wichita, and Ted and wife Sabra Eilert of Derby; 20 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren, with twins on the way; and a host of other relatives and friends.Condolences may be left at www.robertsfamilyfs.com
Funeral services will be at 10 AM Thursday, May 12 at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Beloit. A rosary service will be at 7 PM Wednesday at the Roberts Family Funeral Home, & visitation will be from 1 PM until the rosary service begins at the Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Church or NCK Wellness Center. Roberts Family Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
