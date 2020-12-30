Ernest Otto Haefner, 88, of Wheaton, Kansas, died Sunday, December 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, January 4, 2021, at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Ernie will lie-in-state, on Sunday, at the Church from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Kansas School for the Deaf, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Kufahl Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.