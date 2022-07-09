Ernest Eberhart Jul 9, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ernest Bradley “Brad” Eberhart died June 20, 2022, at the age of 71 in Topeka, Kansas.Plans are being made for a celebration of his life at a later date.Visit www.midwest-cremation.com to read the complete obituary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Elon Musk says he's terminating Twitter deal, board to fight EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report Police report for July 8, 2022 Lightning strike causes fire at Randolph house Riley County Commission asks departments to make budget cuts Wamego appeals panel upholds ex-police chief's firing USD 383 board approves pandemic response plan for 2022-23 Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEx-Wamego police chief: 'I haven't committed any policy violations'Dustin BrittSt. Marys police officer dies on dutyManhattan band Crosswind to be inducted into Kansas Music Hall of FameMaize 4-star QB Avery Johnson picks K-State200 gather at Triangle Park in support of abortion rights in KansasPLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Wamego Carnival, Randolph Fireworks, live music and moreBaker calls for city manager's firing after termination appeal hearingDalton Schoen takes advantage of new opportunity in CFLFlorida athlete Jackson commits to K-State Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.