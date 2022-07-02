Ernest Eberhart Jul 2, 2022 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ernest Bradley “Brad” Eberhart died June 20, 2022, at the age of 71 in Topeka, Kansas.Plans are being made for a celebration of his life at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Manhattan Fire Department puts out house deck fire Amazon bars off-duty warehouse workers from its buildings Democrats swiftly raised $80M after court overturned Roe Wall Street closes higher but still ends week in the red US announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including missile systems Merged police report for July 2, 2022 K-State gets commit from St. Louis cornerback Police report for July 1, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan teen injured in December car crash finally returns home‘Your roof is in the road’: Couple thankful for help after tornado damages homeWife of teacher accused of sex with student also faces sex chargesTrevor Hudgins signs with Houston RocketsButler proposes city no longer fund social service agencies in the futureK-State football adds two more out-of-state commitsScott JenningsPolice report for June 27, 2022MATC seeks financial help from local governments to expand campus, programsPLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Wamego Carnival, Randolph Fireworks, live music and more Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.