Erma Elizabeth McManis, 95, of Manhattan, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. Memorial service will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, at 2:30 PM at the Trinity Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church. Inurnment will be at Sunset Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
