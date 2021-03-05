Erma Elizabeth McManis, 95, of Manhattan, passed away early Thursday, February 25th, at the Stoneybrook Retirement Community. She was born in Pinole, CA on May 24, 1925, the daughter of the late Arch and Minnie (Roepka) Pawsey. She attended school in Kinsley, Kansas graduating from high school in 1943. On May 25, 1947 after a two-week courtship, she and Ray C. McManis were united in marriage, sharing nearly sixty years together.
Throughout her life, Erma worked as a receiving clerk at JCPenney, a cook at Lee Elementary School, and as a customer service associate at the First National Bank all in Manhattan. Upon Ray's retirement, they spent time traveling in their motorhome, and winters in Mission Bell, Texas. For the past 16 years, Erma has been a volunteer at Ascension Via Christi hospital, where she was nominated and awarded volunteer of the year by the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation in 2018.
Erma was a charter member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and a member of the American Legion's Auxiliary. She was an avid Kansas State University fan, often calling them Her Wildcats She watched or attended football and men’s and women’s basketball games for over seventy years. In her quiet time, Erma enjoyed doing needlework, often a quilt project. Her loving hugs and witty sense of humor will be remembered by everyone who was lucky enough to encounter them.
Erma is survived by her son, Dennis (Linda) McManis of Oak Harbor, Washington, daughter Dianne McManis of Clearwater Florida, five grandchildren Dustin and Erin Herbert, Tracy, Matthew, Kevin McManis, and great-grandson Tucker Herbert. Nieces Mary Stamey (Bob) and Connie Hartloff are among many nieces, nephews, and a myriad of friends who remain.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arch and Minnie Pawsey; her husband, Ray C. McManis on June 30, 2007; her son, DeWayne “Mac” McManis on July 27, 2008, and her grandson Daniel Herbert on November 21, 2013.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 28th at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1110 College Ave in Manhattan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Erma's name to the church and may be sent to the church or the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Sunset Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.irvinparkview.com.
