Erik Shane Dedrickson, 31, of Manhattan passed away Monday, November 7th, at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital. He worked as an EDS Operator at NBAF USDA/ARS, and worked at Caterpillar in Wamego as a night supervisor. The family requests in lieu of flowers to make donations to the Special Olympics or T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter.

Erik was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on August 12, 1991, the son of B. Joe and Karla Jean (Mahanay) Dedrickson, of Wamego, Erik graduated from Woodstock GA; he received and associate degree from: Chattahoochee Technical College, Marietta, GA;

