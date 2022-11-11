Erik Shane Dedrickson, 31, of Manhattan passed away Monday, November 7th, at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital. He worked as an EDS Operator at NBAF USDA/ARS, and worked at Caterpillar in Wamego as a night supervisor. The family requests in lieu of flowers to make donations to the Special Olympics or T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter.
Erik was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on August 12, 1991, the son of B. Joe and Karla Jean (Mahanay) Dedrickson, of Wamego, Erik graduated from Woodstock GA; he received and associate degree from: Chattahoochee Technical College, Marietta, GA;
Erik is also survived by his parents and three sisters, Amanda Ware, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Amy Larson, of Wamego; Erin Dedrickson, of Atlanta, GA; a brother, Ryan Dedrickson and sister-in-law Suzanne Bielefeld , of Johns Island, SC. He is also survived by nieces, Bailee Larson, KC, KS; Laya Ware, Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Nephew: Grant Larson; Wamego; Robert Ware, Rancho Cucamonga, CA Miles Ware; Rancho Cucamonga, CA; his aunts, uncles and cousins; also surviving is his grandmother Mary Simmons and his grandfather Neal Simmons “Papa”. Erick is preceded in death by his grandparents: Martin J. & Ruthella Dedrickson; grandfather, Gene Mahanay; brother, Dustin Dedricklson
The family will receive friends at the funeral home 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 12th at Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation.
