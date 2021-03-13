Eric Jay Berg, 54, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born in Denver, Colorado, to Jay Dee Theodore and Bonnie (Brown) Berg on October 11, 1966, and had been a resident of Manhattan, Kansas, until 2006 when he relocated to Lincoln, Nebraska with his wife and children.
