Eric Jay Berg, 54, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born in Denver, Colorado, to Jay Dee Theodore and Bonnie (Brown) Berg on October 11, 1966, and had been a resident of Manhattan, Kansas, until 2006 when he relocated to Lincoln, Nebraska with his wife and children.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.