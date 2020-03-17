Eralene A. Suggs, 85, of Manhattan, KS passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her residence.
Eralene was born in Ethel, Mississippi on October 1, 1934, to the Dilcy Mae (Evans ) Hinkle and Leo Fair.
She was married to Fernandos Suggs, Sr. together they had six children.
She was in Housekeeping and the Nursery at Mercy Hospital till her retirement.
Eralene, loved sports of all kinds.
Eralene is survived by her three daughters, Nell Suggs, of Manhattan, KS; Pinky Suggs, of Manhattan; KS, Teresa (Karen McGee) Suggs, of Topeka, KS, her two sons, Feranandos Suggs Jr , Sam Suggs of Manhattan, KS; her good friends Patty Miller and John Paul McHugh, her Grandchildren Ty Suggs,LaRon Jackson, LaVale Jackson, Michael Gursky, Joshua McGee, Daryn Miller, Jason McGee, Jacob McGee, and 6 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her Husband Fernandos, and a Son Bob Lee Suggs.
Due to the state's new mandates about gatherings, during this time the service is required to be private.
The family offers its apologies and wishes the services could be public.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Mother Eralene Suggs Foundation for Youth Ministries at Mt. Zion Family Worship Center International Ministries. 916 Yuma St Manhattan, KS 66502.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
