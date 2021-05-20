Enoch “Amos” Hunter, 91, passed away on May 3, 2021 at his home in Post Falls, ID. Enoch was born in Manhattan, KS to Ralph and Agnes (Saunders) Hunter March 6, 1930.
He spent his childhood in Kansas and Colorado. Please visit his online memorial at www.belltowerfuneralhome.com
