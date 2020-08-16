Encille Kyle Lewis was born in Burr Oak, Kansas on February 12, 1927 to parents, Edna M. (Marshall) Lewis and Glen D. Lewis. He passed away on August 2, 2020 in Manhattan, Kansas at the age of 93.
Encille spent his early years in Burr Oak, graduating from high school in 1945, before joining the US Army during the Korean War, 1950 - 1952. He was stationed in Germany, where he was a Corporal and performed Quartermaster duties.
He married Marilyn J. (Myers) Lewis in May of 1958.
In 1960 he began working at Burr Oak Plumbing & Lumber; where he did plumbing, carpentry, farming infrastructure and many other related duties until 1980, when he moved to Manhattan, Kansas, where he worked for the USD #383 School District Maintenance Department until retirement in 2001.
During his time in Burr Oak, he was a member of many civic organizations, including the American Legion, the Lions Club, City Council, the VFW as a life member and the local volunteer Fire department; where he served as Assistant Chief and Chief.
Encille always had a special interest in scouting, being a member of the Boy Scouts of America as a youth and adult for nearly 80 years. Throughout the years, he held almost every position available to adult Scouters; from Scoutmaster all the way through District Commissioner, Training positions, Woodbadge staff and Regional (Council Level) Camp inspections teams. He also received many awards and citations, including the Silver Beaver (1985), OA Founders Award (2000) and more.
In later years, Encille used his love, knowledge and vast woodworking experience to create many projects for his granddaughter and the “Crafty Seniors”. He liked making birdhouses and birdfeeders and watching and feeding the birds and squirrels.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Edna, his brother Max, his step-father Ulric Mohler, step-brothers Floyd, George and LeRoy Mohler.
Survivors include his wife Marilyn and daughter Kylia of Manhattan; his son Glenn, Taylor Gass and granddaughter Avalee Jean of Kansas City, Missouri, many other relatives and a host of friends.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday August 22, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, with the Rev. Ben Duerfeldt officiating. Private Inurnment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Avalee J. Lewis Education Fund (make check payable to Marilyn Lewis). Contributions maybe left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online contributions may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
