Emmylou Sarsozo, 45, of Overland Park, KS, formerly of Junction City and Manhattan, KS, passed away on August 24, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
A Funeral Mass on Thursday September 3,2020, 2:00pm at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 218 N. Washington St., Junction City, KS, with Fr. Gnanasekar Kulandai officiating. Her body will lie in state an hour prior at the Johnson Funeral Home, 203 N. Washington St., Junction City, KS. Cremation will follow the services.
Emmylou was born on December 15, 1974, in Winnipeg, Canada, to Cesario Jr. and Emiliana (Maghacot) Sarsozo. Her father was in the United States Army and with his military obligation, the family traveled to many places. She and her family ultimately settled in Junction City/Manhattan, Kansas area when her father retired from the Army at Fort Riley. She attended church on base and taught CCD at the Morris Hill Chapel. She also attended Kansas State University where she earned her Bachelors degree in Hotel Management. She then later moved to Overland Park, Kansas where she resided for several years.
Emmylou was a member of Tau Beta Sigma Sorority for marching band while attending KSU. She had many interests, but her favorite was traveling. She had an ongoing competition with her brother to see who could travel all the states in the U.S. first. Above all she loved her family. She was a loving daughter, caring sister, adoring aunt, and loyal friend.
Emmylou is survived by her loving family: her father Cesario O. Sarsozo Jr. of Manhattan, KS; her brother Cesario M. Sarsozo of Manhattan, KS; niece, Jocilyn Sarsozo; and a host of loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Emiliana Sarsozo and sister, Emmilyn Sarsozo.
*** To leave a condolence or share a special memory of Emmylou, please visit www.johnsonjc.com.***
