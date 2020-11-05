Emma Lou Nelson, age 98, of Waterville, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Blue Valley Senior Living in Blue Rapids. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Waterville. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Waterville following the service. www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
