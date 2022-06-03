Emily Patricia (“Pat”) Given (nee Rider), 91, of Wamego, KS, passed away May 26, 2022. She was born March 27, 1931, to Robert V. and Emily (Parker) Rider in Bellmore, New York. Emily married Charles Given on November 11, 1953. He preceded her in death in December 2020.
Emily attended West Virginia Wesleyan College and graduated from Columbia University School of Nursing in New York. Emily volunteered often with the American Red Cross in her role as Registered Nurse. Emily had the spirit of a wanderer and was an avid reader. She had a life-long love of learning and enjoyed travelling, exploring new places, or simply getting lost in the adventures of her beloved books.
Emily is survived by her daughter Donna Parks and husband Darrell of Manhattan; daughter Patricia Given Wentworth and husband Dean of Gleneden Beach, Oregon; granddaughter Sara Parks of Nacogdoches, Texas and granddaughter Susie Parks Schlup and husband Jason of Annandale, Virginia. Emily was predeceased by her brothers Robert Rider and George Rider.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Lyle House, Meadowlark Hills for the loving care and attention they gave Emily during the final years of her life.
A Celebration of Life for Emily and Charlie will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 23, 2022 on the Lyle House patio, Meadowlark Hills, 2121 Meadowlark Road, Manhattan, KS.
Memorial donations in Emily’s name may be made to the Meadowlark Hills Foundation.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. ymlfuneralhome.com
